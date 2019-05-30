Home
Fire season starts on June 1 in Jackson and Josephine Counties

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Fire season will start on June 1 in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

“The recent weather patterns are changing from frequent rain to more sun exposure, and thunderstorm potentials have been predicted this week,” the Oregon Department of Forestry said. “Due to the weather outlook and current conditions, Fire Season is being declared.”

According to ODF, when the season starts the fire danger level will be “low.”

The fire season declaration affects state, private, county, city, and BLM lands in Jackson and Josephine Counties.

Beginning Saturday, the following prohibitions will be in effect:

  • Debris and barrel burning
  • The use of tracer ammunition and exploding targets
  • Fireworks on or within a 1/8 of a mile of forestlands
  • The use of non-approved electric fence controllers
  • Smoking in areas of dry vegetation

Campfire will still be allowed. For more information, visit http://www.swofire.com

