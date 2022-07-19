Fire starts along I-5 north of Central Point

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Crews battled a fire along Interstate 5 in Jackson County Tuesday.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said around noon on July 19, a grassfire was spotted on I-5 near milepost 37 north of Central Point.

Numerous engines, a water tender, and a helicopter were summoned to fight the fire.

Within an hour, the fire was put out and crews worked to create a line around the burned area to make sure it was under control. It was estimated to be under an acre in size.

ODF didn’t say what started the fire.