Fire threatening Wolf Creek Community Center brought under control

WOLF CREEK, Ore. – A small community avoided devastation Monday morning due to quick work by fire crews.

Rural Metro and other agencies responded to a fully engulfed shed just after 1:00 a.m. on 100 Railroad Avenue in downtown Wolf Creek.

Rural Metro said flames were within inches of the Wolf Creek Community Center and post office.

Crews said one window was even damaged there but the fire didn’t make it to the interior.

The fire also spread to surrounding trees and grass.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Rural Metro asks you to call them if you know anything.