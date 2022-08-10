Firefighters fight large fire at Pendleton Flour Mills

PENDLETON, Ore. — Firefighters battled a fire that destroyed a building at Pendleton Flour Mills in eastern Oregon. No injuries were reported.

The Pendleton Police Department asked people to stay away from the mill near Southeast Emigrant Avenue and Southeast 6th Street Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of black smoke coming from the mill on Aug. 9 at 2:55 p.m. Crews with the Pendleton Fire Department extinguished a small fire and remained on scene to monitor the situation. The fire reignited around 4 a.m. and destroyed a building due to dry grain and a wooden structure inside, police said.

As of 10:55 a.m., Pendleton police said crews were able to knock down the flames and were focused on monitoring hot spots. A total of eight agencies are assisting the Pendleton Fire Department.

“Although the building is a total loss, this will be an ongoing emergent situation due to the amount of grain that is [slowly] burning,” said Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram in a news release.

Byram said first responders are confident that the fire has not spread to any other building on the property.