Temporary window of return offered to McKinney Fire evacuees

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Some residents who evacuated due to the McKinney Fire will be temporarily allowed to return home.

Since the fire started on July 29, mandatory evacuation orders have been in place across a portion of Highway 96. Some of the orders in the area were later reduced to warnings, but others remain as orders.

The latest updates can be found at community.zonehaven.com

Just before noon on Wednesday, August 10, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office approved a window of time for residents along Highway 96 to enter the evacuation area to assess their property. The window closes at 7:00 p.m. All other roadways in the area remain closed due to safety hazards.

Residents who want to enter the mandatory evacuation area are required to visit the Collier Rest Area so they can be provided with personal protective equipment and receive a safety briefing. They must also provide identification or proof of residency to gain access.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said, “Our deepest condolences are with all who are affected by the McKinney Fire. Thank you for your continued patience and support during this incident. Opening this area to residents only will allow our community to begin healing. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and all of our partners will be with you through this process.”

If you have questions or would like more information, please call the Emergency Operations Center at (530)643-3658.