Firefighters participate in annual “Fill the Boot” campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. —  Local firefighters are doing their part to help support families with neuromuscular disease.

On Friday, Medford area firefighters and the Muscular Dystrophy Association teamed up for their yearly “Fill The Boot” campaign.  It’s a national campaign that helps fund research to end muscular dystrophy.
Firefighters hit the streets of Riverside and Mcandrews. They were out collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Medford’s ‘Fill The Boot’ campaign raised around $8,500 last year for a total of $20 million across the U.S.

