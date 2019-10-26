City of Medford discuss options to fund 20-year Transportation System Plan

MEDFORD, Ore. — The city of Medford’s Transportation Commission is discussing options to help fund its 20-year Transportation System Plan (TSP). It was adopted by the City Council last fall.
The commission met on Wednesday. The plan consists of helping fund nine identified projects. One of the projects would be to extend South Stage road over I-5 and connect it to North Phoenix road. Another project would include widening Foothill and North Phoenix roads by adding additional lanes.
The city is working with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Jackson County, and other agencies. The city said these improvements would help congestion, increase safety, and help support Medford’s growth.
The total cost of all the projects would be $106 million. They’re currently around $84 million short. Among the options being discussed to raise additional funds are getting federal grants, loans, adding a utility fee surcharge, or even a potential four-cent gas tax.
The city said nothing is official yet. It’s still in the early planning stages and final decisions will go through the City Council.
