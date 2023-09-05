Firefighting continues on 28k acre Happy Camp Complex

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighting efforts continue on the Happy Camp Complex in Siskiyou County.

According to incident management, the fire is currently 28,283 acres and 55% contained.

Officials say warmer and drier weather will continue Tuesday, expected to increase fire activity and bring smoke back into some areas.

Overnight, firefighters on the Elliot and Ufish fires reported minimal fire activity. Minimal fire activity was also observed on the Head, Scott, and Lake fires.

Firefighters will work to secure fire lines throughout the day. 336 structures remained threatened by the fires.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following zones:

SIS-1120-A

SIS-1236-C

SIS-1301

SIS-1304

SIS-1402

SIS-1233-D

SIS-1236-D

SIS-2001-D

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following zones:

SIS-1120-C

SIS-1120-F

SIS-1120-E

SIS-1236-A

SIS-1233-A

SIS-2001-B

SIS-1316

SIS-1206

SIS-1230-A

SIS-1307

SIS-1230-B

SIS-1310

SIS-1405

SIS-1515

SIS-1518

SIS-1701

You can find out your evacuation zone here.

A temporary flight restriction has been established over the fire area. This includes the use of drones. The use of drones during the flight restriction is prohibited.

One-way traffic control will remain in place on State Route 96 2.8 miles west of Dillon Road to 8.8 miles east of Dillon Road. Drivers can expect up to 30 minute delays in the area.

