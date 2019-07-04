Home
Fires follow Italy volcano eruption

STROMBOLI, Italy (NBC) – Smoke was still rising from a volcano on the Sicilian island of Stromboli Thursday, a day after eruptions killed one person.

Italian news agency ANSA said the eruptions from Stromboli Volcano sent about 30 tourists jumping into the sea for safety.

Firefighters deployed a Canadair plane to drop water on the sides of the volcano as part of their operation.

Civil protection authorities said a hiker was killed during the eruptions.

Molten material from the volcano ignited a series of fires.

According to the geology.com website, Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet and has been erupting almost continuously since 1932.

