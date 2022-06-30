Fireworks ban in Siskiyou County will continue through the end of wildfire season

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif.– Fireworks are banned across Siskiyou County for Fourth of July this year.

Back on June 14th, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors adopted a fireworks ban for unincorporated areas of the county.

Since then, every city in the county has also adopted the ban because of the risks of starting wildfires.

A spokesperson from the county said that the ban will stay in place until the end of wildfire season.

The county is concerned about the amount of access to fireworks because of how close the Oregon border is.

County Spokesperson Courtney Kreider says, “we want people to have fun and still be able to do that, but we’ve had such large wildfires in the county that anything we can do to prevent that for this season is something that we’re definitely on board with.”

In a press release, Cal Fire Siskiyou said that fines will be handed out for illegal use or possession of fireworks.

They are encouraging residents to be safe and responsible during the upcoming holiday.

Despite the ban, Mount Shasta will still have a fireworks display at their Fourth of July celebration at Lake Siskiyou.