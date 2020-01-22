Home
First confirmed gray wolf sighting in portion of Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Gray wolves are expanding their territory in Jackson County. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the first gray wolf west of highway 62 earlier this month.

Sam Dodenhoff with ODFW says the wold was captured by trail cameras in Sams Valley.

He says they typically see wolves along the cascades and in Klamath County but sometimes they’ll leave their packs and explore other areas.

“We have had wolves in Jackson county for quite a few years, we do have an established pack here, the rogue pack,” Dodenhoff said. “So it’s not all that uncommon that we receive photos of wolves. It is an area in Jackson county that we haven’t confirmed any wolf presence before. ”

Dodenhoff says he’s not concerned that they wolf has crossed into new territory and says there’s nothing for the public to worry about.

If you do encounter a wolf, Dodenhoff says you should be loud, make yourself known and keep animals and small kids away.

