15 people detained during search of White City home

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Over a dozen people were detained during a search of a White City home Tuesday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:50 p.m. on January 21, deputies served a search warrant in the 8000 block of Gladstone Way.
15 people were detained at the scene. Three of them were cited and released for possession of methamphetamine. They were identified as Adam James Hackworth, Justin Dwayne Eidem, and Tara Marie Holland.
Elizabeth Ann Hibberd was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on two active warrants for failing to appear in court to face charges of possession of meth and violation of a court order.
The sheriff’s office didn’t provide any further information about the search.