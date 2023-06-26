First dam removal on Klamath River underway

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The first Klamath River dam is coming down creating a pathway for the other dams to follow.

Copco 2 is one of four dams expected to be removed in the world’s largest dam removal project.

This month, crews began working to help prepare for the other removals.

Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, said great progress has been made so far.

“This is a real success for the dam removal project, but there still remains a lot of work to be done to complete the removal of Copco #2,” Bransom said. “That work is expected to extend out probably until at least early September.”

Bransom said this work is preparation for the other dam removals next summer.

