Small wildfire starts in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews are tackling a wildfire in rural Douglas County.

According to the Douglas Forest Protective Agency, on Sunday evening, a smoke column was seen about 14 miles northwest of Roseburg.

DFPA’s air attack crew was reportedly the first to respond and estimated the “Cedar Creek Fire” covered between five and 10 acres.

Numerous ground crews and air resources responded and performed an aggressive initial attack, DFPA said.

Crews were fighting the fire throughout the night and a continued attack is expected Monday.

