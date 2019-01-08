First hearing held about ‘Uproot Ashland’ hog farm

MEDFORD, Ore.– Tentative approval of a hog farm and animal processing facility in Ashland has some neighbors upset. On Monday a public hearing was held in Medford to address the concerns.
The public hearing which was held in the Jackson County Commission auditorium lasted for a couple hours as the Jackson County Planning Department listened to both sides.
While the hog farm, known as Uproot Ashland or Uproot Meats, says it’s done all the necessary work to ensure its farm meets all local standards, some nearby residents are concerned.
They worry runoff and soil erosion from the farm will contaminate their water.
Uproot Ashland says they have addressed the concerns and are working with Talent Irrigation District and the Department of Environmental Quality. Nothing was decided at today’s hearing.
Uproot Ashland will continue to operate for the time being. According to the group fighting the permit, it will be at least another month before a decision is made.
