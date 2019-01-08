LNG pipeline: How you can weigh in

The Department of Public Lands is holding public hearings all across southern Oregon this week, asking for comments on the removal-fill permit application for the proposed Jordan Cove Project.
“It’s really important to hear from everyone regarding this removal-fill permit,” said DSL spokesperson Ali Ryan Hansen. “We’re providing a lot of opportunities for people to give input, this is one really great way that people can do that.”
If approved, the project would be allowed to remove materials in waterways and place materials that weren’t originally there.
The application covers three main elements of the project, the liquefied natural gas pipeline, the LNG slip and access channel and the LNG terminal.
Input from these hearings will help address potential issues in the application.
The state says the goal is to protect Oregon’s water resources, but Rogue Climate’s Sarah Westover says if approved, the project could actually harm them.
“This pipeline is terminal will impact over 485 waterways,” Westover said, “and that’s going to cause harm to our drinking water and fish populations, and that’s why the Department of State Lands should deny permits.”
Jordan Cove said it’s all being done by the book.
“We believe that we have supplied all the correct information to the Department of State Lands,” said Jordan Cove spokesman Michael Hinrichs, “we have identified mitigations to those plans.”
DSL will hold five public hearings between Monday and January 15, going from Central Point to Canyonville, North Bend and finally, Salem. All hearings will be from 5:30 – 8 p.m.
The public is highly encouraged to attend to get their voices heard.
“The public’s comments are incredibly important to this process,” Ryan Hansen said, “every single comment that we get will be read.”