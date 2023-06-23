First of 4 Klamath River dams starts to be removed

Posted by Taylar Ansures June 22, 2023

KLAMATH RIVER – The first Klamath River dam is coming down, creating a pathway for the other dams to follow.

Copco 2 is one of four dams expected to be removed in the world’s largest dam removal project.

Starting this month, crews began working to help prepare for the other removals.

Mark Bransom, CEO for the Klamath River Renewal Corporation, says great progress has been made so far.

“This is a real success for the dam removal project, but there still remains a lot of work to be done to complete the removal of Copco #2,” said Bransom.  “That work is expected to extend out probably until at least early September.”

Bransom said this work is preparation for the other dam removals next summer.

Taylar Ansures
Taylar Ansures is a producer and reporter for NBC5 News. Taylar is from Redding, California and went to California State University, Chico. After graduating, she joined KRCR News Channel 7 in Redding as a morning producer. She moved to Southern Oregon in 2022 to be closer to family and became KTVL News 10’s digital producer. Taylar is currently finishing her Master's Degree in Professional Creative Writing through the University of Denver. In her free time, Taylar frequents independent bookstores and explores hiking trails across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
Producer/Reporter
