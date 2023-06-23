Oregon announces $90 million Climate Budget Framework

Oregon announced the newest Climate Budget Framework aimed at helping communities across the state.

The $90 million Climate Budget Framework aims to reduce utility costs, promote self-sustainable communities, and prepare for climate emergencies.

On top of this, Oregon legislators expect to receive nearly $1 billion in Inflation Reduction Act funding to help support climate mitigation across the state.

Representative Pam Marsh (D-Southern Jackson County) says, as drought, wildfire, and extreme heat continue, Oregon needs to plan ahead.

“We need to look to the future,” Marsh said. “We need to do what we can to stave off the change in climate conditions and we also need to make sure Oregonians are ready for what’s to come.”

Proposals include the rooftop solar program, community renewable grant program, and an act to protect Oregon’s tree-canopies.

Marsh said some money will go directly to counties to support climate resiliency.

In addition to the Climate Budget Framework, Oregon also introduced new legislation that invests over $30 million to help address the negative effects of climate change, including devastating wildfires in the West.

“This funding is critical to safe, successful firefighting and fire mitigation year-round,” said Representative Dacia Grayber (D-SW Portland & E Beaverton), a firefighter by trade and member of the House Committee on Emergency Management, General Government, and Veterans. “The importance of good training, appropriate resourcing, and support for the emergency responder workforce cannot be understated.”

