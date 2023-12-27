First responders jump into action on Christmas morning

WILDERVILLE, Ore. – First responders in Josephine County both on and off duty were put to work Christmas morning.

Rural Metro Fire says the first incident was a rollover crash on Southside Road in Murphy. The driver had to be removed from the crumbled pickup truck by crews by from multiple different agencies.

He was airlifted to a Medford trauma hospital.

But just as crews from the Wilderville station were heading to the crash, they came across a house fire only a few doors down from the station. The firefighters changed plans and quickly contained the flames. No one seemed to be in the home when the fire broke out, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

