Rally held against war in the Middle East in front of Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore.- Demonstrators rallied in front of the Rogue Vally Mall in Medford on the afternoon of December 26 to draw attention to the war in the Middle East.

The group is upset about the U.S. Government’s actions around the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. They called on Congress and President Joe Biden to step in and get Israel to stop the bombings in Gaza. Since the war began, almost 21,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Demonstrators told NBC5 something needs to be done.

“The future for Palestinian people in Gaza is incredibly grim,” Southern Oregon BDS Solidarity Campaign member Ryan Navickas told NBC5.

The vast majority of the Gaza’s 2.2 million people are displaced. The U.N. warned that more than half a million people face starvation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.