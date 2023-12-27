Firefighters deliver gifts in Winston Dillard

WINSTON, Ore. – In local holiday news, Winston-Dillard Fire District is making the season bright for a local family. The fire district says two of its members were lucky enough to deliver presents to a family who was displaced by a structure fire earlier this December.

The district says it can’t imagine how tough that is to go through, especially this time of year.

The presents were purchased by local firefighters who say they were happy to help with the family and to meet some of their needs.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.