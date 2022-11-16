FILE PHOTO: An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022. Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

First suspected case of monkeypox in Jackson County tests negative

Posted by Newsroom Staff November 16, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. – The first suspected case of monkeypox in Jackson County was not actually monkeypox, public health officials determined.

On November 2, Jackson County Public Health reported a presumptive case of hMPXV, commonly referred to as “monkeypox,” infection in an adult Jackson County resident.

However, it was later determined the presumptive case was not monkeypox. Therefore, the official Jackson County hMPXV case count has returned to zero.

Jackson County Public Health said while the spread of monkeypox in the United States is slowing, people should continue to follow the recommended prevention steps.

For more information about monkeypox, visit Jackson County Public Health’s website.

Tags:
Skip to content