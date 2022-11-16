First suspected case of monkeypox in Jackson County tests negative

MEDFORD, Ore. – The first suspected case of monkeypox in Jackson County was not actually monkeypox, public health officials determined.

On November 2, Jackson County Public Health reported a presumptive case of hMPXV, commonly referred to as “monkeypox,” infection in an adult Jackson County resident.

However, it was later determined the presumptive case was not monkeypox. Therefore, the official Jackson County hMPXV case count has returned to zero.

Jackson County Public Health said while the spread of monkeypox in the United States is slowing, people should continue to follow the recommended prevention steps.

For more information about monkeypox, visit Jackson County Public Health’s website.