First Week at Mount Shasta Ski Park

Mount Shasta Ski Park also kicked off the new season Saturday.

Last week saw heavy snow especially Saturday’s opening day.

But it didn’t stop people from showing up at the park.

More visitors are expected this week as the park received several feet of fresh snow and is open every day.

Mt Shasta ski park is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday thru Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

There will be an official opening ceremony this coming weekend.

Visit skipark.com and plan your trip in advance.