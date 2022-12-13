Legacy Furniture is giving mattresses away to families in need

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Legacy Furniture is making sure that people can get a good night’s sleep this holiday season.

Legacy Furniture is once again hosting its Love thy Neighbor Mattress Giveaway event this Sunday the 18th.

Organizers say they will be giving away just over one hundred twin mattress sets including a bed frame, mattress, and a stuffed toy for families in need.

“It’s just a little way that we can give back to the folks that really need some help here in this town, it’s just something that we do every year just to try and be a help to those folks out there that might be in need,” said Store Manager, Aaron Glass

Glass says the sets are first come first serve and they are limiting it to one per family. He says families need to have their kid with them.

The event will be at the Klamath County Fairgrounds at 1:00 pm on December 18th.