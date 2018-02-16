Fishermen find body in Rogue River

Josephine County, Ore.- Oregon State Police and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Grave Creek Bridge Friday after fishermen reported finding a body in the Rogue River.
The fishermen reported the body late Friday afternoon. Once law enforcement located it, search and rescue crews were called in to recover the body from the water.
As of mid-afternoon, Oregon State Police had not identified the body and weren’t able to say how, or when, the person died.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC5 News for updates.