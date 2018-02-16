Former youth pastor pleads guilty in child porn case

Medford, Ore.- A former Medford youth pastor has changed his plea in the child pornography charge.
Donald Biggs pleaded guilty Friday afternoon to one county of traveling with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Prosecutors say that criminal sexual activity was video taping young girls.
Biggs was scheduled to go to trial on February 26. He was facing 12 child pornography counts, after he was accused of secretly taking videos of young girls who were changing clothes at his home during church events. His accusers said the same thing happened on church trips.
Investigators say Biggs committed the crimes while working at Mountain Church. The church placed him on leave in January, 2015.
Biggs is scheduled for sentencing on June 13. He could face more than 15 years in prison.