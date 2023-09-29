Five people arrested on over 40 felony child sex abuse charges

SOUTHERN OREGON – Five people were arrested Friday connected to over 40 child sexual abuse felony charges.

According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, investigations for the five suspects led detectives throughout the Rogue Valley, including Medford, Central Point, and Grants Pass.

The first arrest came when SOCET got a tip saying a suspect was leaving his Medford home. Steven Wesley Rambo, 60, of Medford was arrested on nine felony counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. Rambo was booked into Jackson County Jail.

Investigators say Rambo may have other victims. If you have any information about the suspect, contact investigators through the Jackson County Sheriff’s App “Submit a Tip” feature. You can also call the JCSO tip line at 541-774-8333 and reference case 22-07462.

SOCET says investigators then located a suspect’s vehicle near his Medford home. Michael David Robertson, 45 of Medford, was arrested for three felony counts of encouraging child sex abuse and 16 counts of invasion of personal privacy. Robertson was booked into Jackson County Jail.

While trying to find Robertson, investigators say they first checked his old home in Central Point were multiple child exploitation pictures were uploaded. During the search of this property, investigators found a hidden camera in the bathroom.

Investigators say there are still two unidentified victims linked to Robertson’s case. If you have any information about the suspect or victims, submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office app or call the JCSO tip line and reference case 23-1656.

The third suspect, David Anthony Price, 40 of Grants Pass, was arrested at his home for 10 felony counts of encouraging child sexual abuse and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. SOCET says it first investigated his old home in Rogue River were multiple child exploitation images were uploaded. Price was booked into Jackson County Jail.

SOCET says the fourth suspect, Mark Joseph Harding, 37 of Central Point, turned himself in at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Harding was charged with 10 felony counts of encouraging child sexual abuse.

The final arrest came when investigators reached David Michael Painter, 62 of Central Point. Painter was arrested at his home and is charged with 10 felony counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. He was booked into Jackson County Jail.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.