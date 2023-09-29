Rogue Valley VeteRun 7th Annual 5k Run on Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore – September is National Suicide Prevention Month and to raise awareness for Veteran suicide and mental health, the Rogue Valley VeteRun 7th Annual 5k Run takes place on Saturday (September 30).

The event is going on at Bear Creek Park. You can run, walk or bike to support, and raise money for three different non-profits that focus on mental health and veteran’s support.

For Event Chairman Terry Haines, the event is personal. “My father committed suicide and I know too many people that have committed suicide, taken the easy way out of a situation. A permanent solution to a temporary problem., ” Haines said.

You can still register for the event here.

