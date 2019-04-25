Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Former SOS Norma Paulus

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff in honor of former Oregon Secretary of State Norma Paulus, who died February 28th, 2019. She was 85.
A memorial service for Secretary Paulus will be held Saturday, April 27th. Flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
“Norma Paulus was a pioneer who shattered glass ceilings in Oregon. As the first woman elected to statewide office in Oregon, she paved the way for so many of us to one day run for public office,” Governor Brown wrote in a press release Thursday, “Dan and I celebrate her life and legacy, and wish her family comfort during this time.”