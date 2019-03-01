Home
Norma Paulus, first woman elected to statewide office in Oregon, dead at 85

Norma Paulus, first woman elected to statewide office in Oregon, dead at 85

News Regional Top Stories

Norma Paulus (Photo: Vivian Johnson – Family collection. CC BY-SA 4.0)

SALEM, Ore. – Norma Paulus, former Oregon Secretary of State, died Thursday at the age of 85.

Paulus grew up poor in eastern Oregon before teaching herself to be a legal secretary. She went on to law school, despite not attending college, according to biographers.

Eventually, Paulus got involved in politics and, in 1970, won an election to the Oregon House of Representatives. From there, she was elected as Oregon’s first female secretary of state, making her the first woman to hold a state-wide elected position in Oregon.

Paulus’ career spanned decades of public service.

She died early Thursday after spending time in a hospice.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »