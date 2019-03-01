Norma Paulus, first woman elected to statewide office in Oregon, dead at 85

SALEM, Ore. – Norma Paulus, former Oregon Secretary of State, died Thursday at the age of 85.
Paulus grew up poor in eastern Oregon before teaching herself to be a legal secretary. She went on to law school, despite not attending college, according to biographers.
Eventually, Paulus got involved in politics and, in 1970, won an election to the Oregon House of Representatives. From there, she was elected as Oregon’s first female secretary of state, making her the first woman to hold a state-wide elected position in Oregon.
Paulus’ career spanned decades of public service.
She died early Thursday after spending time in a hospice.