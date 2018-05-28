Flash floods hit Maryland city

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBAL/NBCNC) – The governor of Maryland has declared a state of emergency after heavy rain flooded Ellicott City Sunday.
Flash floods sent cars floating down Main Street, while first responders rescued dozens of people trapped in buildings surrounded by water.
Authorities say they aren’t aware of any fatalities but they have confirmed one person is missing.
Right now, rescue crews are going through the muddied, damaged downtown area… Conducting safety checks and ensuring people are evacuated.
Floodwaters damaged the city less than two years ago, killing two people.
Howard County executive Allan Kittleman says the damage appears to be worse than the flooding of July 2016.