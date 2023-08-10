Applications open for Ashland Parks and Recreation Commissioner position

Posted by Taylar Ansures August 10, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland says former Ashland Parks and Recreation Commissioner Leslie Eldridge resigned from the Commission effective July 31.

Eldridge resigned to accept the Interim Director role for Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission.

The former Director, Michael Black, announced his resignation effective July 14.

This resignation vacates the commissioner position through December 31, 2024.

The deadline to apply for the vacant position is Wednesday, August 23.  The Commission will lead the vetting process for applicants.

The new commissioner’s term of office will begin immediately and will continue until the end of the current term.

Interested applicants may apply online at ashland.or.us.

Taylar Ansures
