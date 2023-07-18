Flat Fire grows to over 8k acres, high temperatures and winds continue

CURRY COUNTY, Ore.– Crews are continuing to battle the Flat Fire in Curry County Tuesday.

Firefighters said its grown around 3,000 acres over the last 24 hours, to more than 8,000 acres.

Even though there was no red flag warning issued on Tuesday, fire officials expect hot temperatures and high winds to continue.

The Flat Fire is currently burning over 8,200 acres and it’s expected to grow in the coming days.

It is still zero percent contained.

Fire officials said they are expecting 200 to 300 more crew members to arrive in the next two days.

The fire started two miles southeast of Agness and is said to be human caused.

The exact cause hasn’t been released.

Firefighters said their top priority is protecting a number of structures at the north end of the fire.

Public Information Officer Doug Epperson said, a lot of the problem is there’s wilderness down to the south and on both of the east and west sides there’s very little accessibility as far as road-wise to be able to get in there.”

Epperson said the fire is still all within the footprint of the 2002 Biscuit Fire.

He said they can still use maps that were used to fight that fire two decades ago, but there are still snags and downed timber from the Biscuit Fire.

So far, there have been no smoke outlooks issued in relation to the Flat Fire.

Fire officials have set up an InciWeb page and a Facebook page for all of the latest information on the fire.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.