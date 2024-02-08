Fleeing driver causes violent crash in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A Klamath Falls man is in jail after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and causing a violent crash.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says around 10:00 on Tuesday night, 39-year-old Vincent Michael Reilly was being chased by deputies when he ran a red light at the intersection of Madison and South 6th streets and collided with a black Ford Explorer.

The two people in the Explorer were taken to the hospital and later released.

After getting treatment at the hospital, Reilly was taken to the county jail. He’s now facing several charges including DUI, reckless driving, and assault.

