Drugs, guns and explosives seized in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. — One man is in custody after drugs, guns, and explosives were seized in Merlin.

According to the Grants Pass Police Department, on Monday the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement team, along with other local and state agencies served a search warrant in the 300 block of Colonial Drive.

Officers found multiple ounces of methamphetamine, eight firearms – three of which were stolen, cash, and illegal explosives.

Michael Dills was arrested on multiple charges including a felon in possession of a firearm.

