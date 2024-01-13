Flood warning on coast could lead to landslides this weekend

COOS COUNTY, Ore.– The Oregon Department of Geology is warning residents on the coast about potential landslides this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Southern Oregon coast for this weekend.

The Department of Geology said the increased rain in the forecast also increases the likelihood of landslides.

But the department said there are lots of ways to prepare.

DOGAMI’s Alexander Lopez said, “at the point where a landslide warning has come out, there’s a precipitation event happening, what we recommend to folks is just to be vigilant.

Lopez said monitoring updates from the National Weather Service as well as local news can be helpful.

He said listening for unusual sounds like trees breaking or rocks falling, can indicate if a landslide is about to happen.

