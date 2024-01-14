Third Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival in Ashland

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Brine, Brew and Barrel Fermentation Festival took place at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites.

Karolina Lavagnino is one of the organizers of the third festival.

Lavagnino said,

“It’s really a celebration of multicultural fermentation history and everything that has to do with fermentation, because people really do not realize how many foods and beverages that we enjoy on a daily basis that are fermented.”

For $20, guests can come sample, or buy a plethora of different fermented products, including wine, beer, chocolate, kombucha and more to broaden guest’s horizons.

Lavagnino said,

“Educating people, getting them to experience different flavors and showcasing the plethora of amazing makers from all across Oregon.”

The festival highlighted products that originate from different countries all over the world.

Midori Uehara is the owner of Mido’s Miso in cave junction.

She was a vendor and one of the guest speakers at the festival that highlighted her fermented product, koji; which is helped to make foods like sake, soy sauce and miso.

She said experiencing other fermented products is her favorite part of the event.

“I get so excited about all different like, adventures. We get to know each other, we are all passionate about fermentation, but we are so different, and I love these different differences and we can learn from each other.”

For other upcoming events, you can visit their website.

