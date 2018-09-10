Florence now a category 4 hurricane, continues to grow

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Florence is now a category four hurricane. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hurricane has continued to rapidly strengthen and has maximum sustained winds near 13 miles-per-hour. The storm is expected to continue its growth as it heads toward the East Coast.
According to the National Weather Service, the now-major hurricane is capable of doing “devastating” damage, CNN reports. It could be the strongest storm in the area in the last 30 years.
The National Hurricane Center said a life-threatening storm surge is likely along the coasts of South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Exceptionally heavy rainfall is expected to produce life-threatening flooding for hundreds of miles inland.
Hurricane Florence is expected to approach the East Coast Thursday.