Community members hold forum on future of Jackson Co. Animal Shelter

MEDFORD, Ore.- Community members and shelter volunteers held a forum discussing the future of the Jackson County Animal Shelter on Monday.

The public forum was organized by private citizens to discuss the current conditions of the Jackson County Animal Shelter, as well as possible solutions other than the county’s idea of creating an animal shelter service district. Representatives from many different animal-related organizations, like SoHumane, FOTAs, Feral Cats Advocacy and more were present at the meeting. They met to share their success stories and ideas on what they could do in the future. Laura Ahearn, who refers to herself as an animal advocate, says the public needs more out of the Jackson County Commissioners on solving this problem.

“They’re not looking towards the future at all,” Ahearn said. “They haven’t looked at what other measures should we be implementing and supporting in our community so that fewer animals need to be in the shelter.”

Ahearn says the Jackson County Animal Shelter has been on the county’s to-do list for 18 years and the county hasn’t found the funding in its budget for new construction because of other capital projects. Denise Krause, who is running for the Democratic nomination for Jackson County Commissioner, says this project is clearly a priority to the community, so it should be for the commissioners as well.

