Florida mom gives birth to 13-pound baby

Jacksonville, Fla. (WFOX/CNN Newsource) – A Florida mom says she’s getting rest after delivering a more than 13-pound baby girl earlier this month.
As Christine Corbitt quickly approached her due date, her stomach was undeniable. She said, “Towards the end of my pregnancy, I was like ‘Oh my gosh. She’s just so huge.’”
Indeed, Carleigh Brooke Corbitt was huge. At 13 pounds, 5 ounces, she was the largest newborn Dr. Eric Edelenbos has ever delivered.
He said, “When the baby was coming out, I was like, ‘Is this baby every going to end?’ Everybody in the room kind of just stopped during the delivery and was like ‘Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’”
WFOX was there as mom and baby went for their 3-week checkup. She was decked out in pink and white and didn’t fuss a bit. She’s clearly happy and healthy, but had a slight challenge early on.
Doctors knew Carleigh had gestational diabetes, so would be a little bit larger, but they had no idea when they started the c-section process, she would be that big.
Christine said, “I’ve had 9 and 10 pound babies and I figured maybe she’d be 10 pounds. I’d have another 10 pound baby, but she was a surprise.”
Carleigh had to stay in the NICU for a bit while her blood sugar levels were checked and she got the all-clear.
The Corbitts say a number of media outlets have contacted them about Carleigh’s large entry into the world, but KFOX officially gave her a TV debut.
As for Christine, she plans on taking some much needed rest–for good this time.
Christine said, “I’m done. I’m done. No more babies for me.”