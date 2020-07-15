Florida surpasses 300,000 COVID-19 cases

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC) – Florida has now had over 300,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
The 10,181 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday brought the state’s total to 301,629, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.
Miami-Dade reported more than 2,500 of those new cases.
Florida also added 112 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,625 as of Wednesday morning.
The number of Florida residents hospitalized with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic increased by a record 453 over the last 24 hours.
More than 77,000 new cases have been reported in the past seven days.