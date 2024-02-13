Florists navigate busy Valentine’s Day season

MEDFORD, Ore. — Stores everywhere are gearing up for the biggest day of the year. One Medford flower shop tells us how they manage the chaotic Valentine’s Day season. Penny and Lulu Studio Florist in Medford has been bustling with orders all week.

Co-owners Megan Caldwell and Mallorie Shald say they’re up hours before the store even opens, working on orders and putting together beautiful bouquets. Caldwell says that since the demand for roses this time of year is so high, prices can easily be $100 for a dozen. Despite the busy Valentine season, Caldwell says she’s driven by her passion to create floral works of art.

“I’m a very creative person and I love things that are beautiful. So to be able to do that for people’s really fun, and I like to make something that somebody will think about for a long time,” said Caldwell.

The two pride themselves on being able to add unique touches to traditional bouquets. If roses are too cliche for your Valentine, Charlotte says hydrangeas, tulips, and orchids are just as romantic and hold up well.

If you’re thinking about ordering flowers online, Shald says you may besacrificing quality. Buying from a small brick and mortar florist will get you a more professional and sentimental gift, instead of selecting from a piece from a pre-made arrangement.

“First thing is you’re supporting local business, which is a great thing to do. And you’re just going to ensure to have the best quality,” added Shald.

If you haven’t bought your Valentine’s Day flowers just yet, don’t worry. Shald says it’s not too late to call and create a custom arrangement.

