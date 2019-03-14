Flu cases rise across the state, Jackson County unaffected

MEDFORD, Ore.– Large cases of the flu have been rising across the state in the last couple weeks but in southern Oregon that doesn’t seem to be the case.
According to Jackson County Health and Human Services, from February 24 to March 2, 35 percent of people tested for the flu came back positive across the state.
In Jackson County, that number was 18 percent. The county says it looks like Jackson County had its peak early in December.
“Rates for influenza-like illness is lower than the state as a whole but then also what we see around positive flu test, that rate is also lower than the state,” said Tanya Phillips of Jackson County Health and Human Services.
This doesn’t mean people in Jackson County or Josephine County for that matter, aren’t still at risk of the flu.
Health officials encourage people to see a doctor if you do start to develop flu-like symptoms.
