‘Pictures of Hope’ brings Dream Scholarship to Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore.– Twelve high school seniors from across the Rogue Valley are getting a chance to record their hopes and dreams with the click of a button.
On Wednesday, the students were given Kodak digital cameras and a quick lesson on photography to help them prepare for their assignment to earn the Dream Scholarship.
This educational aid was sponsored by TC Chevy, Fastlife TV and Radio Medford to help give students a chance to further their education for the future. General Manager of TC Chevy, Derek DeBoer, and his wife Brooke DeBoer headed this program with the partnership of an award-winning photojournalist, Linda Solomon.
Solomon created a national program called Pictures of Hope – a program that presents cameras to disadvantaged youth and gives them the chance to go out and capture their personal visions of hopes and dreams for the future.
Now, there’s a chance for these students to do the same.
“They’re going to go out as photojournalists on an assignment, capture photos of their wildest hopes and dreams and then we’re going to meet on April 9 with Linda, at TC Chevy in Ashland unveiling their photographs,” said DeBoer.
The students will have their photos presented on April 9 and one lucky student will have their work chosen by Solomon for best representing their idea of hopes and dreams. That student will then receive a full four-year scholarship totaling $100,000 to Blackburn College, a private liberal arts school in Illinois.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.