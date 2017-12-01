Home
Flynn pleads guilty

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has entered a guilty plea on a charge of making false statements to the FBI.

Flynn was accused of making several false statements about his contact with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the months leading up to President Trump’s inauguration.

He was one of the first associates of President Donald Trump to come under scrutiny in the investigation into possible collusion with Russia during the 2016 election campaign.

Flynn was fired after just 24 days on the job as National Security Adviser.

