South Medford heads off to the State Championship

Medford, Ore — The Panthers are going to state!

South Medford High School sent it’s football team off in style today.

The team plays Clackamas for the state title tomorrow in Corvallis.

Coach Bill Singler says it’s been a combination of talent, experience and heart that’s led them to this moment.

“These kids have put in their time, in the weight room, on the practice field, off the field team bonding things, and I think they’re reaping the rewards of all that effort,” said Coach Singler.

A fleet of rooter buses leaves for Corvallis from South at 6:45 tomorrow morning for the game which kicks off at 12:30.

