MEDFORD, Ore – Foothill Road is back open from Hillcrest Road to East McAndrews Road.

The City of Medford announced yesterday that the stretch of road has reopened.

However, there will still be construction in that area for an extended period.

Drivers should be careful as there is a 35 mile per hour speed limit in place while construction is wrapping up.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.