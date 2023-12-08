First day of Hanukkah Celebration in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore- Aslalnd celebrated the first day of Hanukkah in the Lithia Plaza last night.

This was ASINs 21st and menorah lighting in the plaza.

folks gathered to listen to live music eat doughnuts and watch as the 10-foot-tall menorah was lit.

One local rabbi says they were there to bring light to the community as much as we get the message out, because the message of Hanukkah has to be heard.

The message of miracles of light over darkness of good over evil and freedom over oppression.

Thursday, March two months since the Hamas Israel war started and statistics show antisemitism is on the rise. With all this hardship the community wouldn’t let the holiday go uncelebrated.

