Former Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle charged with possessing images of child exploitation

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KGW) — Denny Doyle, the former mayor of Beaverton, faces federal charges for possessing child porn, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

In a news release on Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the 73-year-old is alleged to have knowingly and unlawfully “possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under twelve” between November 2014-December 2015. The FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the case.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court at 1:30 p.m. on March 4. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine and a life term of supervised release.