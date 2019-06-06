Former ICE officer pleads guilty to sodomy, incest charges

MEDFORD, Ore. – A former ICE officer who was arrested for sodomy and incest charges in Medford pleaded guilty to several counts.
On September 13, 2018, Oregon State Police detectives arrested Blake V. Northway, age 55, of Medford, on multiple counts of Sodomy.
Northway was a deportation officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) assigned to the Medford office.
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation between the Oregon State Police and ICE Office of Professional Responsibility.
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold its officers to the highest standards of professional conduct and does not tolerate those who violate the law,” said ICE Public Affairs Officer Tanya Roman. “ICE will continue to cooperate until this case has been resolved.”
Northway was relieved of all authority and placed on leave pending results of the criminal inquiry.
At the end of April—before facing a jury trial—Northway entered guilty pleas for five counts of sodomy and one guilty plea for incest. Five additional sodomy charges were dropped.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 29, 2019.